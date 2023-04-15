NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal calls for verification of ex-governor's claim on Pulwama attack

Satya Pal Malik, the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has accused the Modi government of being responsible for the Pulwama attack due to their negligence. Malik claims that he informed the Prime Minister about this, but was silenced. NCP leader and former minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, has criticized the Modi government for this allegation.

Chhagan Bhujbal has commented on Satya Pal Malik's claim about the Pulwama attack, saying that it is important to verify the information. He also noted that Malik is a former member of the BJP, so he may have significant knowledge on the matter. Bhujbal emphasized that the investigation agency handling the case should thoroughly examine the information provided by Malik.

Amit Shah has started a two-day visit to Mumbai to focus on party building for the upcoming civic polls. Chhagan Bhujbal has stated that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is the biggest municipal corporation in the country and it holds a lot of significance. Thus, it is natural that every political party wants to have control over it. Currently, all the parties are vying for their candidate to become the mayor of the municipal corporation.