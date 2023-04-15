Satya Pal Malik claims PM Modi told me to stay silent about lapses that led to Pulwama attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him not to speak about lapses that led to the terror attack at Pulwama in 2019.

Malik also said that there was grave intelligence failure in the Pulwama incident because the car carrying 300 kilograms of RDX explosives had come from Pakistan but was travelling around the roads and villages of Jammu and Kashmir for 10-15 days without being detected and without anyone knowing. More importantly, he said all of these lapses were raised by him directly when Modi called him from outside Corbett Park shortly after the Pulwama attack. He said the prime minister told him to keep quiet about this and not tell anyone. Separately, Malik said that NSA Ajit Doval also told him to keep quiet and not talk about it. Wire reported.

Malik on Friday claimed that the CRPF had asked for aircraft to ferry their personnel, because such a big convoy does not travel by road. The convoy comprised 78 vehicles that were transporting over 2,500 personnel.

On February 14, 2019, terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama area on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. A suicide bomber in the car directly hit a truck of soldiers, as many as 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in this.