NCP leader Dhananjay Munde meets Fadnavis late night at 'Sagar' bungalow

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde was finally sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday in the ongoing power struggle in the state for the last 10 days. After that Devendra Fadnavis also joined the cabinet following the orders of the BJP central leadership. Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The political twist that took place on Thursday shocked all the leaders. No one, including local BJP leaders, had any idea that Shinde would become the Chief Minister.

The appointment of Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister also showed some frustration. Late last night, NCP leader and former minister Dhananjay Munde met Devendra Fadnavis at Sagar Bungalow. The meeting between Munde and Fadnavis sparked discussions in political circles. Dhananjay Munde is close to Ajit Pawar. In 2019, when Ajit Pawar was sworn in with Devendra Fadnavis. Dhananjay Munde was not reachable then. Therefore, after the transfer of power in the state, Dhananjay Munde met Devendra Fadnavis and various discussions have started.

Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Dhananjay Munde and Devendra Fadnavis have always been together in the BJP. They have nice bond. Dhananjay Munde is a NCP leader. Dhananjay Munde may have taken it as a goodwill gift. NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that Munde may have gone to wish him well.

Dhananjay Munde and Devendra Fadnavis met for about half an hour. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, Dhananjay Munde met Fadnavis at 12.30 pm. This visit is of special significance in the current political developments. Because of Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the Mavia government has collapsed. Initially, Ajit Pawar had stated that BJP does not seem to have a hand in this. Ajit Pawar also refrained from making aggressive comments on power plays in the state. In it, Dhananjay Munde is considered to be close to Ajit Pawar. Therefore, the answer to what is going on behind the scenes may come in front of everyone in the coming days.



