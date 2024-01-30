NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif Gets Emotional at Kolhapur Event, Addresses Ajit Pawar

Kolhapur: Development works worth Rs 22.60 crore were inaugurated at Sangav (Taluka Kagal) on Monday where the Amrit Mahotsav ceremony of Mallikarjun Seva Sansthan and farmers' fair were organized. The state's medical education minister and guardian minister Hasan Mushrif broke down in tears while speaking at the rally.

Hasan Mushrif faced many difficulties in the intervening period before Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction joined the government. Ajit Pawar gave an opportunity that made him guardian minister. Mushrif broke down in tears as he said that the voters had reposed faith in him, that the people had consistently supported him, so he got out of the crisis safely.

At the same time, there have been technical difficulties in the incentive subsidy, saying "Dada aap aaye bahar aayi hai", which has deprived thousands of farmers in the district of the scheme. Hasan Mushrif said a meeting needs to be held on the scheme. "Also, Ajit Pawar's stand is correct. Suddenly, a political earthquake occurred in August. This role had to be taken to increase the NCP's thinking. After taking this stand, the people of the constituency understood me," Hasan Mushrif said.

Ajitdada has given many chances in the cabinet many times to date. But Mushrif could not become the Guardian Minister of Kolhapur. "Dada gave that opportunity. I have had the privilege of doing historic work in the posts I have received to date. I promise... none of the parties in the Mahayuti will complain and will not leave Kolhapur behind in terms of development," he said.

We are not desperate for power: Ajit Pawar

"Kolhapur is also known as the ideological centre of the Nationalist Congress Party. We are not desperate for power. Power comes and goes. No one has been born with the luxury of being in power forever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader with a big vision. Such plans should be in place from moon to dam. The work of the common man should be done. We joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government for this," Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

At the same time, when in opposition, the government does not weigh in on development works, works are not done. The projects that the people of Kolhapur district do not want will happen. There are NCP workers who are doing politics of fulfilling promises. Ajit Pawar said that Mushrif should not stay in Kagal for long now, but he and all the MLAs, MPs and prominent leaders of his party should travel to Maharashtra.