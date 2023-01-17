NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to Maha govt says grant menstrual leaves to female students and employees

It has been decided to give menstrual leave to college students in Kerala. This decision was announced by Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. Bindu informed about this decision through Facebook post, this decision is welcomed everywhere. Even in Maharashtra NCP leaders and MLA demanded that such decision should be implemented. Jitendra Awhad has requested the state government to grant menstrual leaves to female students and government employees.

I request @mieknathshinde and @Dev_Fadnavis that the Kerala government has taken a decision to give leave during menstruation. This is a very commendable matter. Maharashtra government should also take a similar decision for the students, women government employees of our state,” he said.

The SFI-led student union of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) launched a campaign for menstrual leave, after that government there took a decision on menstruation. Students and employees to women a public interest litigation demanding the implementation of menstrual leave has been filed in the Supreme Court a few days ago. However even before the decision on this petition, the Kerala govt has announced menstrual leave for college students. Then now, Jitendra Awhad has also demanded to take this decision.

The decison of Kerala govt to provide leave during menstruation is highly commendable. Awhad said in a tweet that the Maharashtra government should also take a similar decision.

A proposal from CUSAT Students Union and various students’ organisations was formally submitted to the Vice-Chancellor recently and it was approved following which an order was issued.