NCP leader shares heartbreaking video from Maharashtra Bhushan event, demands probe

During a grand event organized by the government in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was awarded the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan. However, the event resulted in the unfortunate loss of 13 lives due to heat stroke as lakhs of attendees had to sit in the scorching sun. Opposition leaders are now holding the government responsible for the incident.

NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter to share a heart-wrenching video, in which a woman was seen lying unconscious on the roadside, while people walked over her and eventually fell on her body. The video sparked serious questions from Awhad, who asked where the stampede-like situation had taken place.

The video also shows that many other people were lying unconscious, and their family members were trying to move them into a government ambulance parked nearby. In the video, a man can also be seen giving chest compressions to an unconscious woman.

The video highlights the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony where numerous attendees suffered from heatstroke. Some struggled to find their family members amidst the crowd, while others hurried to get medical help for their heatstroke-affected relatives.

Awhad, sharing the heartbreaking video, said: "This video has surfaced on social media. It is not a morphed video. The vehicle of Maharashtra government is visible in the background, where should the stampede have happened?"

In a separate tweet, Awhad asked the government to disclose the truth about the incident and requested for an investigation by a commission headed by a High Court judge.

Awhad said: "Tell the truth... How many people died yesterday? ….. Death by heatstroke or stampede... ….. The organizer was the government … don't try to hide facts …… Accept responsibility... …… Take the CCTV footage and show it to the public …… A commission of inquiry should be appointed headed by a judge of the High Court."