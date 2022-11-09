NCP leader Supriya Sule says not our tradition to talk and behave like this, over Sattar's objectionable remarks

Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar allegedly used abusive language against senior NCP leader Supriya Sule, the Baramati MP Supriya Sule said Sattar’s statement does not represent the culture of Maharashtra. It is not our tradition to talk and behave like this. Such statements are not expected from people sitting in power.

What happened was abominable, but the reaction to it was an illustration of the civilised face of Maharashtra. My humble request to all is that we all should not overreact on this now, she added.

The minister’s statement has come as a major embarrassment to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.