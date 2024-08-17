NCP Leaders Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule Confronted by Maratha Protesters Over Reservation Demands

The issue of Maratha reservation has intensified across the state, with activists in various districts confronting political leaders over the matter. In Parbhani today, Maratha activists demonstrated a strong stance, putting pressure on Jayant Patil, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar.

In Pathri, Parbhani, an NCP-organised rally for the Shiv Swarajya Yatra saw some Maratha activists storm the stage, demanding a clear stance on Maratha reservation. Jayant Patil, the state president of NCP, was called upon to clarify the party's position on providing reservation to Marathas through the OBC quota. Activists presented a statement demanding that a position on OBC reservation for Marathas be made clear before August 29, threatening to take action against all involved if their demands are not met.

Previously, Jayant Patil had faced similar hostility from Maratha activists. During a visit to Latur for the Shiv Swarajya Yatra, Patil was confronted by activists at Jay Kranti College while heading for a flag-hoisting event. The activists presented a memorandum demanding a clear position on Maratha reservation, but Patil's avoidance of a direct answer led to heightened agitation, with activists chanting slogans against him. The police had to intervene to separate Patil from the protesters.

A similar incident occurred today with Supriya Sule, an NCP leader and MP, during her visit to Jalgaon district. At an event for women at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Theatre, activists from the Chhava Organisation surrounded Sule, chanting slogans such as “One Maratha, a million Marathas.” They demanded that Sule clarify her stance on Maratha reservation, presenting their demands through a statement and intensifying their protest with vigorous slogans.