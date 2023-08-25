NCP MLA Awhad questions selection process after 'Jai Bhim' snub at National Film Awards

The National Film Awards, which hold significance in the entertainment industry, were announced in Delhi on August 24. In this edition, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' secured the Best Feature Film award, with South superstar Allu Arjun earning the Best Actor award. The film 'The Kashmir Files' claimed the Best Supporting Actress award. However, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed disappointment over the film 'Jai Bhim' not receiving any awards. He voiced his sentiments on X formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote, “The National Film Awards ceremony concluded. It is not known who was in the selection committee. But they wanted to award the film Kashmir Files. But everyone in the selection committee seems to have forgotten about the film Jai Bheem. Actually, the movie of this year in people's minds was 'Jai Bheem'. The prize in the hearts of people goes to the movie 'Jai Bhim.'”

राष्ट्रीय चित्रपट पुरस्कार समारंभ पार पडला. कोण कुठली माणसं निवड समितीमध्ये होती ते माहीत नाही. पण त्यांना कश्मीर फाईल्स या चित्रपटाला पारितोषिक द्यावंसं वाटलं.



पण जय भीम या चित्रपटाचा त्या निवड समितीमधील सगळ्यांनाच विसर पडलेला दिसतोय. खरंतर लोकांच्या मनातील ह्या वर्षातील… — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) August 25, 2023

"Jai Bhim" portrays caste inequalities in India and the hardships endured by tribal communities, shedding light on the lives of those pushed into criminality. The movie garnered acclaim nationwide and sparked discussions globally. Notably, it received a special accolade from the prestigious Academy, a significant entity in the film industry. Nevertheless, Jitendra Awhad criticized the film's absence from the National Film Awards.