NCP MLA Rohit Pawar temporarily suspends 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra'

Amid the ongoing Maratha quota protests and in solidarity with hunger-striking activist Manoj Jarange, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar announced the temporary suspension of his 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra.' Jarange has been on a hunger strike in Jalna since October 25, demanding Maratha reservations.

Addressing the decision, Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar stressed the need for peace and unity in the state, especially concerning the Maratha quota issue. He expressed the importance of supporting the youth's cause and considering Jarange's health and the prevention of suicides. The 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra,' which commenced from Pune on October 24, was initially slated to conclude during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur.

The yatra, covering 800 kilometres across 13 districts over 45 days, aimed to address various challenges confronting the state's youth, including government exam paper leaks, corruption, teacher vacancies, the establishment of a youth commission, and support for innovative young farmers.

Taking to his official X account, Rohit Pawar conveyed the sentiments of his fellow yatris and assured that the yatra's suspension was just a temporary pause before a more significant stride. He acknowledged the valuable experiences shared by people during the yatra and expressed hope that the government would effectively address the concerns of the youth, encouraged by the support received.