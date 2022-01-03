NCP MLA Rohit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

NCP Rohit Pawar has tested positive for coronavirus and he will remain in isolation for the next seven days. Nationalist Youth Congress president Nitin Dhande has urged the close contacts of Rohit to get tested. The number of corona patients in the state has been increasing rapidly since last week. Many political leaders and ministers of the state have been found to be positive. As many as 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

The news comes a day after Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Welfare Yashomati Thakur announced she has tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Thakur urged people who came in contact with her to get tested. She also appealed to people to observe Covid appropriate behaviour, as the number of cases was on the rise. In light of more lawmakers contracting Covid-19, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that if the number of patients keeps increasing in the state, the government may have to impose further restrictions. Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in new daily coronavirus cases in the last 12 days of 2021.

