NCP MLAs joined hands to make state the best in nation, not for ministerial berths: Bawankule

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the chief of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stated on Monday that the legislators of the state's ruling dispensation have joined together to make the state the best in the nation, not for ministerial berths.

The ruling dispensation, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party, got a boost on Sunday after nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, joined it. Pawar was made deputy chief minister, while the other eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, were sworn in as ministers.

To a query on Shinde faction legislators waiting for ministerial berths for long and the nine NCP MLAs getting it immediately, Bawankule said, No one comes for a ministry. There is the ideology of Hindutva and making Maharashtra number one state. Besides ministership, development is also important in politics. The legislators who are with us have the aim of developing the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Sometimes in life you have to compromise certain things keeping national interest above all other things, he added.

