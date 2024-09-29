NCP MP Sunil Tatkare Defends 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme After Raj Thackeray’s Sharp Criticism

Through the 'Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, the government provides 1500 rupees monthly to women. Crores have applied, and significant funds have been transferred to their accounts. The application process is ongoing, with the deadline extended to September 30, potentially further due to upcoming assembly elections. Raj Thackeray has criticized the scheme.

Raj Thackeray attacks the grand coalition government, claiming that after the October installment, there will be insufficient funds for January salaries. He argues that selfish government actions negatively impact the state and suggests that women should be given jobs instead of cash handouts, stating no one in society expects free financial aid. Thackeray's comments about the Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana angered many. NCP leader and MP Sunil Tatkare responded, saying that labeling the scheme as selfish insults two and a half crore women in Maharashtra. Tatkare emphasized that Thackeray’s statements are unjustified.

In response to inquiries about Praniti Shinde's criticism, Tatkare expressed disappointment. He noted that using derogatory terms while discussing women's issues, even among women, is counterproductive. He urged Shinde to reflect on her statements and have a clearer stance, emphasizing that while political dissent is acceptable, such remarks are regrettable for those who've run for election.