NCP MP Supriya Sule congratulates Congress for victory in K'taka polls



Nationalist Comgress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Karnataka Poll said I take this opportunity to congratulate Congress who worked exceptionally hard in this election. Everything in politics isn't about just winning an election, but serving the people and making sure that you do the right thing.

Congress has won the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections by the biggest vote share and seats after a whopping 34 years. Congress won 132 seats with a vote share of 40.84 percent, followed by 2013 when the party bagged 122 seats with a vote share of 36.6 percent.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats. BJP managed to win 66 seats. JD(S) won 19 seats, while four seats were won by others.

So far, Karnataka had 23 chief ministers since 1952. Basavaraj Bommai served as the 23rd Chief Minister since 2021. In the 2018 assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress won 80 seats and JD(S) got 37 seats.