NCP MP Supriya Sule says, we must raise our voices against cutting of trees at Aarey

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule in Mumbai said, we must raise our voices against the cutting of trees at Aarey in the name of development.

NCP is not against development but one must keep the environment in consideration. Centre government must bring a new development model for Mumbai.

Supreme Court permits Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, says stay on tree felling will lead to project work being halted. Observing that the Mumbai Metro has made an attempt to overreach the court's jurisdiction, the Supreme Court directed it to pay Rs 10 lakh fine within two weeks for felling of trees in Aarey forest beyond permission.

The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.