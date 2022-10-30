NCP slams Eknath Shinde govt for removing security cover of MVA leaders

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Mahesh Bharat Tapase lashed out at the government for removing security cover of MVA leaders. Mahesh Tapase said, "The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has decided to reduce the security of opposition leaders. This is a cunning move but the NCP will not stop opposing the unconstitutionally formed Shinde government."

On November 4 and 5, the NCP during the party camp meeting will devise new ways to tackle the Shinde government, he said. For the unversed, Maharashtra government removed categorised security cover of several leaders of the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after assessing their threat perception, but security detail of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has was retained. While the security cover of former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his family members, NCP president Sharad Pawar and his kin, including his daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, has been retained, protection of NCP leaders like Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and jailed Anil Dehmukh has been removed.