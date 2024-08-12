NCP-SP Leader Manikrao Sonwalkar Joins BJP in Presence of Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Manikrao Sonwalkar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, August 12, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, which are likely to take place in October or November this year.

BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other party leaders welcomed Sonwalkar to the party in Satara. Along with Sonwalkar, many party workers also joined the ruling party.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP leader Manikrao Sonwalkar joins BJP in the presence of state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. pic.twitter.com/FgwLEYQxbS — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a snatching attack on Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying MVA is trying to incite disputes among different communities as state polls are approaching.

"14.5 crore people know that Maha Vikas Aghadi is trying to incite dispute among different communities as Vidhan Sabha elections are approaching. When Congress' government was formed, such incidents never happened as there was no dirty politics in the opposition. Whenever the government is formed against Congress, be it country or state, they become ready to spoil the society. They work to damage the government and spread confusion among the people," Bawankule said.