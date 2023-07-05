NCP split under its own weight, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had split under its own weight and made it clear that the revolt inside the Sharad Pawar-led organisation has nothing to do with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

Events surrounding the 24-year-old NCP have taken place in natural political course, said the senior BJP leader. In a sudden development, NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra on Sunday as deputy chief minister along with eight other party MLAs who also took oath as ministers. NCP president Sharad Pawar has denounced their action.

The latest political situation in Maharashtra has arisen naturally. The state government or the BJP has no role in it. The NCP broke up under its own weight. When such a political situation arises, then being the largest party, the BJP plays the role that is expected from it, Tomar told PTI when asked the developments in the Pawar-led outfit.