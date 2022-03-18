NCP takes away Nawab Malik’s portfolios after ED arrest

NCP on Thursday decided to take away Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik’s portfolios. Malik holds minority affairs and skill development portfolios in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. He was arrested by the ED in late February in connection with a case of money laundering against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and is currently under custody.

Maharashtra NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil said on Thursday that Malik’s portfolios will be given temporarily to his Cabinet colleagues from the party, but the NCP will not seek his resignation. Patil added that Malik will continue to remain the NCP’s Mumbai unit chief. The decision was taken during a meeting of NCP leaders at the residence of party president Sharad Pawar. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patil, besides senior party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.