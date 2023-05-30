NCP to distribute 50k booklets of SC verdict on Shiv Sena to people: Jitendra Awhad

Former minister Jitendra Awhad said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would be publishing 50,000 booklets explaining the Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra political crisis.

NCP has decided to take the verdict to the people to help them understand its fine print. The party believes the initiative will help in exposing the illegitimate ways deployed to form the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

According to a report of The Indian Express, The court order is crystal clear. It has termed the present Eknath Shinde-led government as illegal. The Chief Minister should resign on moral grounds, if at all there is any morality left in him. It is clear that there is no place for morality and ethics in this government. Therefore, it is important to approach the masses directly and tell them the truth about the order, said Awhad while speaking at a seminar organised at Y B Chavan Center.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court passed a unanimous decision regarding the split in Shiv Sena. Although it did not pass any definite order on the disqualification of MLAs, the apex court said that it could not reinstate the previous MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray as he had resigned from the post of CM without facing a floor test.