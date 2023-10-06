NCP vs NCP: EC holds hearing on party name and symbol dispute, next hearing set for October 9

In a significant development in Maharashtra's political landscape, the Election Commission held a hearing on Friday to address the ongoing feud within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The dispute involves claims to the party name and symbol by factions led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar was present at the personal hearing of the rival factions called by the Election Commission, which decided to continue the proceedings on October 9.

Ajit Pawar, who had moved the Election Commission staking claim to the party name and poll symbol, submitted that he had the support of 42 of the 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, six of the nine MLCs, all seven MLAs in Nagaland and one member each in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Legal representatives for both factions were present at the hearing. Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of Sharad Pawar, while senior advocates N K Kaul and Maninder Singh represented Ajit Pawar.

The faction led by Ajit Pawar had rebelled against NCP leader Sharad Pawar and moved the poll panel staking claim to the party name and symbol.

“Under the circumstances, the petitioner submits that he enjoys overwhelming support in the Organisational Wing as well as Legislative Wing of the NCP and therefore the present petition may be allowed by the Hon’ble Commission by recognising the faction led by the petitioner to be the real Political Party,” Ajit Pawar said in his submission to the Election Commission.

During the hearing, the Ajit Pawar faction presented arguments in support of their claim. These arguments are expected to continue during the next session on Monday.

However, Sharad Pawar's legal representative, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, dismissed Ajit Pawar's claims as "imaginary." The Sharad Pawar-led faction had earlier conveyed to the Election Commission that there was no dispute within the party, except for the defection of a few individuals driven by personal ambitions.