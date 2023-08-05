NCP's Jitendra Awhad marks 60th birthday quietly, shuns public celebrations

Jitendra Awhad, a prominent MLA and Assembly leader affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is celebrating his 60th birthday today, August 5. However, in a surprising move, Awhad has made it clear that he will not be celebrating the occasion. Taking an uncommon approach, Awhad decided to step away from public commitments and declared his intention to observe the day at an undisclosed place. As part of this private period, he also switched off his phone, choosing not to communicate with anyone during this duration.

Awhad posted a tweet at 2:30 in the night, sharing his decision. He expressed gratitude for the warm wishes and support he received from people on his previous birthdays, stating that such gestures were touching and empowering.

उद्या 5 ऑगस्ट... माझा वाढदिवस. लोक अत्यंत उत्साहाने मला भेटायला येतात, शुभेच्छा देतात. मनापासून आपल्या भावना व्यक्त करतात. ते अत्यंत हृदयस्पर्शी असतं. वर्षभराची ताकत 5 तारखेला मिळते. पण मला माफ करा. ह्या 5 तारखेला मी कोणालाही भेटणार नाही आणि वाढदिवसही साजरा करणार नाही.



देशात… — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) August 4, 2023

Awhad expressed genuine worry regarding the country's democratic state, political divisions in Maharashtra, oppression of women in Manipur, and rising challenges for Dalits and backward classes. The prevailing political scenario and declining ethics among certain individuals have left Awhad uneasy.

Considering the emotional turmoil, Awhad decided to refrain from public engagements on his birthday. He believes that interacting with others in such a state of mind might not be mutually beneficial. Awhad's decision to forgo celebrating his birthday departs from the usual festive spirit associated with such occasions. Instead, he chooses self-reflection and solitude as a way to gather strength and regain focus.