NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu will be in Mumbai on July 14: BJP leader Girish Mahajan

BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Tuesday said "The meeting was regarding the Presidential poll as NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu will be in Mumbai on July 14. There were no talks on cabinet expansion."



Draupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination for the post of President in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP and alliance leaders. Murmu filed her papers in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General and the Returning Officer in the Parliament House complex.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawat, besides the Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, many ministers of the Modi cabinet, MPs and BJP veterans were present during Murmu's nomination at the Parliament House.