Need efforts to restore tarnished reputation of Maha police, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined the need to restore the reputation of state police which he said was tarnished by some people in the recent past.

Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio, was speaking on the sideline of a conference of senior police officers on the Crime and Law and Order held at the centre for police research here. He said a strategy is being prepared to eradicate the drug menace in the state and a drive would be launched.

Fadnavis said he assured police officers that in the new regime, they will not have to face any wrongdoing in terms of transfers and postings. Recently, we effected transfers and postings, and nobody had to face any (allegations) related to corruption. It is expected they (police officers) will perform their further duties transparently, the Deputy CM said.

The reputation of the Maharashtra Police was tarnished by some people of late. Work should be done to restore that reputation, he added. Notably, then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of NCP had faced allegations of ordering Mumbai Police to collect money every month from bars and hotels, following which CBI registered a case.