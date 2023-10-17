"Need to ascertain which development to be termed as unconstitutional": Assembly Speaker on disqualification pleas against MLAs

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he needs to ascertain which development is to be treated as "unconstitutional", in reference to the pleas before him seeking disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

The Supreme Court has scrutinized the delay in determining the disqualification petitions involving Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the loyal Shiv Sena MLAs. On Friday, the Court strongly reprimanded the state assembly speaker, emphasizing that the proceedings should not be a "charade" and that he cannot "defeat" its orders.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Narwekar said, “The stand of the speaker will be presented before the Supreme Court. Soon we will try to ascertain what development is to be termed as illegal or unconstitutional. Then only further steps can be taken."

"Once the hearing before the Supreme Court is over, there will be a clearer picture on how to proceed in this matter,” he said.