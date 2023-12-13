Neelam Gorhe asks authorities not to issue visitor’s passes for legislative council after LS security breach

In response to a security breach in the Lok Sabha, Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, issued instructions on Wednesday directing officials not to issue gallery passes to visitors, according to sources. The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a significant security breach occurred as two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. The individuals released yellow gas from canisters, shouted slogans, and were subsequently overpowered by Members of Parliament.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans outside Parliament premises in New Delhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later informed the House that four persons have been arrested – two from inside the House, and two from outside Parliament in connection with the incident. Following the incident, Gorhe gave directions to authorities concerned not to issue passes for the council gallery, as per the sources.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has raised concerns about the security breach in the Lok Sabha. He emphasized the need for the government to provide an explanation regarding the incident. Danve further inquired about the precautions the state government was undertaking in light of this security breach.