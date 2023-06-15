Neelam Gorhe directs Mumbai municipal commissioner to improve lifeguard presence

Five children, who had ventured for an evening swim at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai, tragically lost their lives when they were swept away by a strong tide. The four boys succumbed to the depths of the sea, unable to comprehend the treacherous waters that dragged them nearly half a kilometre away. Neelam Gorhe has expressed her dissatisfaction with the efforts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Despite the government issuing a warning to avoid swimming in the sea during Cyclone Biperjoy, the children went for a swim on the beach. It has been noted that both the municipal lifeguard and the on-duty staff failed to prevent the children from entering the sea without permission. Dr Gorhe, in her letter from the deputy chairperson's office, addressed Commissioner Chahal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, expressing concerns about the incident. The letter questions why the lifeguard and staff on duty did not intervene to prevent the children from approaching the waves. It further emphasizes the need for necessary measures to prevent such incidents during the upcoming monsoon and requests a report on the implemented measures to be sent to the deputy chairperson 's office.