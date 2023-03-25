Neelam Gorhe refers Raut's breach of privilege notice to VP Dhankar after terming his response unsatisfactory

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe referred Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's breach of privilege notice to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar after terming the Rajya Sabha MP's response to it as unsatisfactory.

Dhankar as VP is ex-officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. Raut was served a breach of privilege notice last month for calling the Legislature chor mandal (pack of thieves).

Speaking in the Council, Gorhe said Raut, in his response, has raised questions about the composition of the House's privilege committee, its impartiality and functioning.

Being a senior member of Rajya Sabha, it is not expected that he (Raut) raises questions about the functioning of the privilege committee. So I do not completely agree with his response and I don't find it satisfactory. Therefore, I am referring the breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President for appropriate action, she said.