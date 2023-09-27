Neelam Gorhe stresses need for rehabilitation of child labourers and oppressed women

Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairwoman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has emphasised the importance of rehabilitating child labour and oppressed women. Speaking at an event in Vasai area of Palghar district, Gorhe also said the responsibility of implementation of social legislations rests with social organisations.

She said the problems of the society can be solved by understanding the global, universal and constitutional frameworks. The mentality of the society is to underestimate women, hence they lack courage, Gorhe said, adding that courage comes from interacting with people.

She underlined the need for the rehabilitation of child labourers and oppressed women which, she said, is a big challenge faced by the government. Although the administration helps from time-to-time, there is also pressure on them at times. It takes time for them to get justice, she added.