Neil Nitin Mukesh pens heartfelt note for wife Rukmini on 5th wedding anniversary
By ANI | Published: February 9, 2022 08:02 PM2022-02-09T20:02:56+5:302022-02-09T20:10:02+5:30
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini have completed five years of marital bliss.
Marking their fifth anniversary, Neil took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his wife.
"Happy 5th Anniversary to you my love@rukminineilmukesh Cannot even begin to tell you how blessed I feel to have you as my life partner. God was kind to me to make you mine. I pray on this day that you be mine forever and for always. Thank you for giving me Nurvi. I love you the most," he wrote.
Alongside the note, Neil dropped a string of images from his wedding festivities.
Neil and Rukmini are doting parents to three-year-old daughter Nurvi.
( With inputs from ANI )
