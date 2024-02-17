Nerul Jetty Signboard Removed After Flamingoes Die from Crashing into It

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) removed a signboard at Nerul Jetty on Saturday after two incidents of bird strikes this month.

Concerns had been raised by environmentalists and residents about the repeated collisions. They argued that the signboard obstructed the flight path of migratory birds, particularly flamingos travelling between the sea creek and DPS Lake during high tide.

"The board was in the flight path of flamingos," said environmentalist Sunil Agarwal. "It's ironic that the jetty has been non-functional for over three years. With seven flamingos killed and two injured in two incidents this year, it's reassuring to see the board removed. CIDCO and NMMC should prioritize considering bird flight paths when planning structures in these areas."

Other residents echoed Agarwal's sentiments, expressing relief after CIDCO's removal of the signboard. Kailash Shinde, joint managing director of CIDCO, confirmed the removal on Saturday morning.

On Feb. 16, three flamingos died after colliding with the signboard, which has remained unused for water transport since its inauguration around three years ago. A similar incident on Feb. 1 resulted in the deaths of four flamingos and injuries to two others.

Despite efforts by residents to save the injured birds, they did not survive. A significant number of flamingos frequent a wetland behind DPS School in Nerul along Palm Beach Road. Local residents advocating for wetland preservation argue that the unused jetty poses a threat to the birds. They believe the signboard's height should have been reduced or relocated to avoid obstructing their flight path.

While the removal of the signboard is seen as a positive step, residents are now calling for the removal of the arch as well to prevent the possibility of future signboards being installed.