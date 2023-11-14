Never did politics based on caste, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar said that the sentiments of Maratha youth on the pending reservation issue are strong and the government cannot afford to ignore it, here on Tuesday. Interacting with the media on the occasion of the annual Diwali ‘mela’ organised by the Pawar clan, he said that nearly 70 percent of the people who are coming for the New Year get-together here are youth.

NCP supremo made it clear that he never indulged in politicising the Maratha issue though some people last week attempted to create a fake impression that he belonged to the OBC caste. Similarly, in future too I won’t do politics based on case and social work. However, I will put in my best to resolve the grievances of this (OBC) community.

Pointing to his SSC mark sheet that has gained widespread attention for listing his caste as OBC, Pawar remarked I have seen my certificate. It belongs to the time when I was in the school run by the Maharashtra Education Society. But some people have circulated a fake document in the English language on social media.

Pawar said that people have been coming from all over Maharashtra, especially the Konkan and Vidarbha regions for the New Year festivities here, and he would convey the public emotions to the Centre, while expressing hope that something would materialize this week.

Referring to the political speculations as the members of the rival NCP factions united for the Diwali and New Year festivals, Pawar acknowledged that this year, the situation is a bit different a pointer to the split in the party in July.