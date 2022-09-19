"Never seen such chaos in Maharashtra'': Raj Thackeray breaks silence on Maharashtra's current political situation

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday sought an inquiry into the state losing the multi-billion dollar Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor chip manufacturing project to neighbouring Gujarat and asked if any money was demanded from the joint venture firm. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, he also rued the political situation in the state over the last few years and said it was tough to understand or guess who would ally with whom to form government."I have never seen such chaos and cheating in Maharashtra politics. No one knows who is with whom, who is forming government," he said. Attacking former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS leader said the former's party fought the 2019 polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, but created a tussle over sharing of chief ministerial tenure soon after results were announced.

"Why did you (Uddhav Thackeray) not announce the alliance terms and conditions publicly ahead of the (2019) polls' Should people who vote for certain parties just keep watching such cheating take place' This is an insult to voters," he said. The MNS chief also played a down meeting between him and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here as "just a courtesy call between long-time friends". Raj Thackeray who is currently on a Vidarbha visit for five days. Raj Thackeray has become active in the wake of municipal elections in Maharashtra. A meeting was organized by Raj Thackeray with activists and office bearers in Nagpur. In this meeting, Raj Thackeray expressed his belief that change is a law of nature and it will be fixed and advised the workers to strengthen the party from the ground level.