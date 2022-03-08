New amenity scheme for 523 slum dwellers in Mumbai, announces Jitendra Awhad

Amenity scheme has been prepared by the government for 523 slums in Mumbai and the file has gone for the final approval of the Chief Minister. A decision in this regard is expected in the next two days, informed Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in the Assembly.

The starred question of the stagnant slum rehabilitation project on the premises of Premium Company at Kurla West was raised in the Assembly. This important announcement by Jitendra Awhad has been a great relief to the residents of 523 slums whose rehabilitation has been hampered and their problem will be solved.

Jitendra Awhad made the announcement saying the scheme would benefit 523 slum rehabilitation schemes. The file has been sent by the Housing Department to the Chief Secretary and from there to the Chief Minister for final approval. It is expected to be signed in the next two days, the minister said.