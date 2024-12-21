New Maharashtra Cabinet Complete List Announced: CM Devendra Fadnavis Retains Home Ministry; Ajit Pawar Gets Finance, Eknath Shinde To Handle Urban Development

The BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra unveiled its long-awaited portfolio allocation on Saturday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has retained the influential Home Ministry, along with key departments like Energy (excluding Renewable Energy), Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information & Publicity, cementing his stronghold in the Cabinet.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with the critical Finance and Planning departments, as well as the State Excise portfolio.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader and former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had expressed interest in the Home Ministry, has been given charge of Urban Development, Housing, and Public Works (Public Enterprises).

Devendra Fadnavis: Home Ministry

Ajit Pawar: Finance

Eknath Shinde: Urban Development

Dhananjay Munde: Food and Civil Supplies

Ashok Uike: Tribal Development

Ashish Shelar: IT, Culture Department

Chandrashekhar Bawankule: Revenue

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: Water Resources

Hasan Mushrif: Medical Education

Chandrakant Patil: Higher and Technical Education

Ganesh Naik: Forests

Dada Bhuse:School Education

Uday Samant:Industries

Pankaja Munde: Environment

Manikrao Kokate: Agriculture