New Maharashtra Cabinet Complete List Announced: CM Devendra Fadnavis Retains Home Ministry; Ajit Pawar Gets Finance, Eknath Shinde To Handle Urban Development
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 21, 2024 09:43 PM2024-12-21T21:43:09+5:302024-12-21T21:45:20+5:30
The BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra unveiled its long-awaited portfolio allocation on Saturday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has retained the influential Home Ministry, along with key departments like Energy (excluding Renewable Energy), Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information & Publicity, cementing his stronghold in the Cabinet.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with the critical Finance and Planning departments, as well as the State Excise portfolio.
On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader and former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had expressed interest in the Home Ministry, has been given charge of Urban Development, Housing, and Public Works (Public Enterprises).
Devendra Fadnavis: Home Ministry
Ajit Pawar: Finance
Eknath Shinde: Urban Development
Dhananjay Munde: Food and Civil Supplies
Ashok Uike: Tribal Development
Ashish Shelar: IT, Culture Department
Chandrashekhar Bawankule: Revenue
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil: Water Resources
Hasan Mushrif: Medical Education
Chandrakant Patil: Higher and Technical Education
Ganesh Naik: Forests
Dada Bhuse:School Education
Uday Samant:Industries
Pankaja Munde: Environment
Manikrao Kokate: Agriculture
