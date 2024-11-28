New Maharashtra CM: Eknath Shinde Won't Accept Deputy Role; Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat Makes Big Claim (Watch Video)

The drama and suspense surrounding the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra has deepened following Mahayuti's decisive victory in the state elections. Both the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are competing for the top position. While the BJP is steadfast in backing Devendra Fadnavis as the chief ministerial candidate, the Shiv Sena insists on Eknath Shinde's return as the state's Chief Minister. Reports suggest that Shinde was offered the position of Deputy Chief Minister, but he declined the offer.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat says, "I believe Eknath Shinde ji will be in Maharashtra's politics, but it seems that he will not take the position of Deputy Chief Minister..." pic.twitter.com/1nmVfVmisS — IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2024

Commenting on the situation, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat expressed confidence that Eknath Shinde would remain a key figure in Maharashtra politics, although he seems unlikely to accept the Deputy Chief Minister role. Shirsat also emphasized that the Mahayuti's victory was largely due to Shinde's effective governance and policy implementation in the state.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance triumphed with 229 out of 288 seats.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, securing 132 seats from the 149 it contested, marking an increase in both seats and vote share compared to the 2019 elections. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) contributed 57 seats and a 12.38% vote share, while the NCP won 41 seats, strengthening the coalition's hold on the state. Together, the Mahayuti alliance now controls 230 seats, while the MVA coalition managed to secure only 46 seats.



