New Parliament Building should be inaugurated by President: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that the New Parliament Building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu as per protocol.

She accused the BJP of constitutional immorality and being blinded by power. The President is the Head of the Legislature, which is above the head of the Government ie the PM of India. The new parliament inauguration should be done by the President as the protocol demands. The BJP blinded by power has become a fountainhead of constitutional immorality, she said in a tweet.

Congress has also said that it is not constitutionally correct to exclude the President who is the Head of the Parliament from the inauguration event. It is not constitutionally correct to take a major decision about the Parliament excluding the head of the Parliament, the President of India from the decision-making from the foundation stone laying, now for the inauguration, Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building on May 28. A Lok Sabha release had said that construction of the New Parliament Building in the national capital has been completed and symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India.