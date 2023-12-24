New Vande Bharat to soon operate on Mumbai-Jalna route

A new Vande Bharat train is likely to operate between Mumbai to Jalna if the proposal from Central Railway (CR) gets approval from the Railway Board. This proposed train will be the fourth one from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)According to the proposal proposed Vande Bharat train will halt at Thane, Nasik, Manmad, and Aurangabad stations in both directions. The proposed Vande Bharat train is expected to run six days a week, excluding Friday from CSMT and Saturday from Jalna.

The proposed schedule indicates a swift 6.50-hour journey from Jalna to CSMT, departing at 5.05 am and arriving at 11.55 am. The return journey from CSMT to Jalna is scheduled to start at 1.10 pm, reaching Jalna at 8.30 pm.The maiden Vande Bharat Express in Marathwada is anticipated to enhance connectivity between Jalna and Mumbai, possibly via Aurangabad railway station. While the date of introduction is yet to be finalized, a senior railway official suggests the service could commence within a couple of weeks.The significance of this new express lies in its potential to address the long-standing demand for improved train connectivity between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai. Track testing on the Jalna-Manmad section is underway, and the train may boast an average speed of 130 km per hour, pending formal approval from the Railway Board.