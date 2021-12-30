New Year 2022: Punekars celebrate 'New Year' at home; order PMC

In order to welcome the New Year, the citizens have to stay at home and welcome the New Year in a simple way without leaving home. As per the guidelines of the state government, the Pune Municipal Corporation has also banned the use of fireworks and organization of any religious cultural / event in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has issued orders in this regard. This order states to follow the instructions in the circular of the Home Department of the Government.

It has banned more than five people from gathering from 9 pm to 6 am.

New Year's parties are limited to 50 per cent of the available seating capacity in closed halls and 25 per cent of open space for open space events.

It has also been ordered to strictly follow the instructions that the places will not be crowded in any way and the use of masks will be mandatory.

The corporation has made it clear that it will be mandatory for all to abide by the rules, especially to prevent the spread of the virus, and that those who violate the rules will be punished.