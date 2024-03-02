Newly-Appointed CIDCO Chief Pushes for Timely Completion of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Newly-appointed City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) vice chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal conducted an inspection of the progress at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Friday. During the visit, he instructed relevant officials to accelerate the pace of the ongoing work and ensure the timely completion of the project.

The deadline for commercial operation of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is March 31, 2025. Singhal emphasized the national significance of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project during his visit, stating, "Today's inspection aims to assess the project's physical progress and expedite its timely implementation."

Singhal assumed his role as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO on February 23, 2024, and immediately convened a meeting with department heads to assess the status of various CIDCO projects. Following this meeting, he visited the NMIA project site on Friday. Around 60% of physical work has already been completed.

In the first year of the commencement of NMIA, the passenger capacity will be 20 million passengers per annum. Additionally, the passenger capacity will be augmented by 90 million passengers per annum after the final phase is completed. The NMIA is constructed in five phases.

Singhal also reviewed the extension of Golf Course, Corporate Park, the infrastructure development in NAINA and Turbhe-Kharghar Tunnel Project.