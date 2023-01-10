NHRC to hold two-day camp sitting in Mumbai to hear pending cases of alleged human rights violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will hold a two-day camp sitting in Mumbai from Wednesday to hear pending cases of alleged human rights violations in Maharashtra.

The state authorities and the complainants concerned have also been asked to be present at the hearing to facilitate on-spot deliberations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

Besides hearing cases, the aim of the two-day camp sitting is to sensitise the state officials about human rights and interact with the representatives of NGOs and human rights defenders, it said in the statement.

NHRC Member DM Mulay will inaugurate the camp sitting in the presence of NHRC Member Rajiv Jain and senior officers at Sahyadri State Guest House on Wednesday. Thereafter, they will hear the pending cases, it added.

The cases relate to death due to negligence of the electricity department, denial of retiral benefits, irregularities in Nagpur Central Jail, alleged negligence to protect the fundamental human rights of people belonging to Koli community, death of eleven people in a building collapse, incidents of bonded labour involving child labourers, etc, the NHRC said.

Such hearings provide a platform for speedy justice to victims of human rights violations. Starting from 2007, the commission has so far held camp sittings in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, it said.