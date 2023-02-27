NIA alerts Mumbai police regarding movement of suspicious person in city

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alerted Mumbai police regarding the movement of a suspicious person in the capital city of Maharashtra here, Mumbai police sources said.

The NIA apprised the Mumbai Police through an email and stated that a person identified as one Sarfaraz Memon has reached the city and asked the police to be alert. The NIA email referred to Memon as dangerous to India.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the NIA has informed that Memon, a resident of Madhya Pradesh has taken training in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

NIA has sent the person’s Aadhaar card, driving license and passport over email to Mumbai Police. The investigating agency has been alerted since the receipt of this email, the source added.

Earlier this month the NIA received a mail from an unidentified individual claiming to be a Talibani member threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai, police sources had said.