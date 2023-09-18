Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Navi Mumbai

In a crackdown by the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police, a Nigerian national, identified as Egbulem Michael Okewuchukwu, was apprehended in Kharghar on Saturday night, FPJ reported.

According to reports, the arrest saw the seizure of 57 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 5.7 lakh, intended for sale. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an ongoing investigation aims to trace the origins of the confiscated contraband.