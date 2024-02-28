Nilesh Narayan Rane's Hotel in R-Deccan Mall Sealed by PMC for Tax Arrears

On Tuesday, Pune Municipal Corporation took action against Nilesh Rane, son of BJP's Union Minister Narayan Rane and former MP, by sealing his hotel in the Deccan area due to significant income tax arrears totaling Rs 3.77 crore.

This move is part of a wider crackdown by the Pune Municipal Corporation on political figures with outstanding dues. They have deployed five teams to seal non-compliant commercial properties in various parts of the city. As an added measure, they are using bands to create public pressure near each targeted office.

One prominent case involves a mall at Deccan Corner in the Shivajinagar division, which had accumulated dues of Rs 5.60 crore. The concerned party made a partial payment of Rs 1.40 crore for one floor, but failed to settle the remaining Rs 3.77 crore owed for the upper two floors. Despite multiple reminders from the authorities, the party did not cooperate, leading the municipal team to seal the property on Tuesday.