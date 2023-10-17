Nine high end restaurants in Mumbai shut down after FDA inspection

A surprise raid by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at high-end restaurants early this month led to the shutdown of nine eateries across Mumbai, including Cou Cou By Oberoi, the French-style patisserie at BKC’s Jio World Drive, Banana Leaf at Matunga, New York Burrito in Kandivali West and Hotel Highway Inn in Andheri East.

According to a Hindustan Times report, The team of food inspectors who visited Cou Cou on October 6 said that a stop business notice was served because the restaurant had major violations in food safety norms. It had stale food, the storage facility was unhygienic, the food-storing temperature was not maintained and the kitchen was in bad shape.The FDA has so far inspected close to 152 restaurants, closed 15 eateries and collected fines amounting to ₹1,70,000 in the last two months.

Last month, popular Mumbai eatery Bademiya, known for its kebabs, was closed down on September 13, after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials found cockroaches and rats in their kitchen during a raid, as per media reports. The raid was conducted at their South Bombay branch following multiple hygiene-related complaints.the FDA also uncovered that the restaurant had been running its two branches (Bandra and South Bombay) without proper licensing. They were lacking a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India despite 76 years of operation.In response, the restaurant's owner claimed to possess all necessary licenses except for one from the FSSAI, which is currently in progress. The owner also expressed willingness to fully cooperate with the authorities. They also said they would be more careful in serving hygienic food to customers.