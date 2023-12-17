Nine killed, several injured in blast at Solar explosive company in Nagpur

Nine people lost their lives in an explosion that rocked Solar Industries India Limited in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday. The blast, which occurred around 9:30 am in the Bajargaon area, also left several others injured, with some in critical condition.

A police team promptly reached the site upon receiving information about the incident. The explosion happened during the packing of explosives intended for coal blasting. Solar Industries India Limited is a company that supplies explosives and other defense equipment for the country's defense department.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Bazargaon village of Nagpur after nine people died in a blast in the Solar Explosive Company. https://t.co/BmxSR5ZapKpic.twitter.com/O4sBRCDrg2 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The injured individuals have been taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Authorities are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of the affected area and provide necessary medical assistance.