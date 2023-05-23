Nitesh Rane claims no such tradition to perform ritual at Trimbakeshwar temple entrance after procession

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane claimed the tradition of performing a ritual at the entrance of famous Trimbakeshwar temple by members of a procession doesn’t exist, days after some people from a different religion allegedly tried to force their way in.

Rane visited the temple and performed maha aarti. A tradition of offering dhup (burning of incense) to Lord Trimbakeshwar after Sandal procession doesn’t exist. I have spoken to the temple trustees. Even experts and local people have said that there is no such tradition, he claimed in a press conference.

The image of Hindus is being maligned after the May 13 incident. Some people are trying to create misunderstandings. We don’t have any objection to anyone coming to the temple. One can take darshan of the deity after standing in queues. But the youths who came on May 13 were carrying green flags and trying to go inside. This shows their intention was not good, Rane said.

An FIR was registered against four persons on the charge of defiling a place of worship after a group of people from a different religion allegedly tried to force their way into the Trimbakeshwar temple on May 13. A Special Investigation Team is conducting the probe.