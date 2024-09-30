Nitesh Rane Hate Speech: FIR Filed Against Controversial BJP MLA In Amravati

In Amravati's Achalpur Police Station, a case has been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for hate speech under Section 196 and Section 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The complaint was filed by Imran Khan Aslam Khan, leading the police to take action against the MLA. BJP leader Nitesh Rane frequently makes headlines for his controversial statements. Recently, during a public gathering in Sangoli, Rane remarked that if the police were given leave for 24 hours, he would show his power. He has previously also made provocative comments, stating that people should enter mosques and attack others. This statement drew objections from AIMIM and other Muslim organizations.

Rane, was allegedly caught on video threatening to enter mosques and attack those who criticise Ramgiri Maharaj, a controversial Hindu seer also facing scrutiny for his inflammatory speeches. "If you dare harm our Ramgiri Maharaj, we will enter your masjid (mosque) and will hunt you down one by one (chun chun ke marenge). Keep this in mind,” Rane was caught saying as the crowd cheered for him. According to local police, two FIRs were registered against Nitesh at the Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations. The BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district has been booked for his provocative speeches threatening Muslims.

This is not the first time Rane has faced controversy for inflammatory remarks. In April, four cases were filed against him for allegedly threatening the minority community following communal violence in Mira Road, a suburb north of Mumbai, earlier this year. The latest incident involving Rane came on September 1 when he addressed public events in Shrirampur and Topkhana in support of Ramgiri Maharaj, who has been accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad at a religious event in Nashik district on August 14. Cases have been filed against Maharaj in several locations in Maharashtra, and Muslim leaders have called for his arrest.



