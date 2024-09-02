Nitesh Rane In Legal Trouble: Two FIRs Filed Against BJP MLA For Provocative Speech in Maharashtra

Two FIRs have been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday for deliverying provocative speeches on 2 different occasions in Srirampur and Topkhana police jurisdiction of Ahmednagar district on Sunday, Ahmednagar police informed Nitesh Rane took part in the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar yesterday and speeches were a part of the event.

NCP (SCP) leader and MP Supriya Sule has raised concerns about the accountability of Maharashtra's political and administrative figures in light of two FIRs filed against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. The FIRs allege that Rane made provocative speeches, sparking controversy and debate. Sule, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, emphasized the need for clarity on who is responsible for handling such matters. She directed her questions towards the ruling party and the Home Minister of Maharashtra, underscoring the importance of accountability in maintaining political decorum and legal integrity. “The questions regarding these FIRs are ones that should be addressed to the party to which MLA Nitesh Rane belongs and to the Home Minister of Maharashtra, who is ultimately accountable for ensuring that such issues are managed appropriately,” Sule remarked.

For the unversed, Rane vowed to invade mosques and kill Muslims.The saffron party leader made the remarks during a rally in Ahmednagar in support of Ramgiri Maharaj, the seer who delivered a defamatory speech against Prophet Muhammad in August. The remarks were made recently by Ramgiri Maharaj at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district during a religious event a video of which went viral on social media, police said.Speaking at the function, Ramgiri Maharaj, the mahant of Sarla Bet Dham in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar district, defended his controversial remarks, saying that they were in response to the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, and that his objective was to unite members of the Hindu community. Speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha on the controversy surrounding his statement earlier in the day, he said, “Hindus should remain alert. I have spoken what I wanted to. I am firm on it and I am ready to face its consequences.” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel claimed that Ramgiri Maharaj’s comments were part of a political conspiracy and demanded strong action against him.



