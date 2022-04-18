Nitesh Rane slams Mumbai Police Commissioner for attending Raza Academy's Iftar party

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has raised some questions with Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey after he attended Raza Academy's Iftar party. Nitesh Rane has shared a photo of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey participating in the Iftar party. Nitesh Rane has said that the 'Raza Academy' which broke the immortal Jawan idol in Azad Maidan and abused female police sisters. Is there any pressure on the authorities to implement the policy of Mahavikas Aghadi to officially encourage such anti-national activists by joining Iftar? He has asked such a question.

Rane has posted a video saying that Mumbai Police Commissioner Raza was present at the Iftar party of the academy. Raza Academy has consistently taken a stand against the country. Is it Mahavikas Aghadi's policy to promote Raza Academy? Rane said.

On the one hand, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tells us in the legislature that we are considering banning Raza Academy. On the other hand, his own officials attend the Iftar party of Raza Academy. Is this a government right given to the officials by the Mahavikas Aghadi government? This question has been raised by Nitesh Rane.